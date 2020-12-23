Draymond Green out for Warriors vs. Bucks with Foot Injury

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green will miss Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Head coach Steve Kerr told reporters the team is hopeful Green will return Sunday against the Chicago Bulls or Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons.

Green was out for Tuesday's 125-99 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets while battling a mild muscle strain in his right foot.

Any significant injury could be an issue for the Warriors, which already lost Klay Thompson for the second straight season due to an Achilles injury.

Green also dealt with a variety of physical problems in 2019-20, with a pelvic contusion as well as knee, back, elbow, heel and finger issues keeping him off the court.

It led to a career-low 43 games, marking the third straight year he failed to top 70 games in a season.

Though the team's lack of success likely contributed to the limited playing time, the numbers were also disappointing even when on the court. Green finished the year averaging 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists.

He still contributed on both ends of the court but its been a steep decline from when he earned three straight All-Star selections from 2016-18.

Eric Pascall can fill in at the 4 while Green is unavailable, although the coaching staff might need to get creative with bigger lineups to help replace the versatile player.