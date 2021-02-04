Trae Young Ruled Out for Hawks vs. Jazz with Calf Injury

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks announced point guard Trae Young will miss Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz due to a right calf contusion.

The guard had been dealing with calf soreness for several games, but it will now cost him at least one game. It's his second missed action of the year after he sat out one game in January.

Injuries weren't much of a problem for Young over his first two seasons in the NBA. Only once has he missed two games in a row, and never more than that. He missed just one game as a rookie.

The durability helped him develop into an elite scorer, averaging 29.6 points and 9.3 assists in 2019-20 while earning his first All-Star selection.

Young has continued to produce at a high level, averaging 26.6 points and 9.0 assists so far in 2020-21 to help the Hawks to a 10-11 record.

Any missed time is concerning for the 22-year-old, although the Hawks have more depth than in past seasons with other players capable of carrying the offense if needed.

John Collins, Kevin Huerter and Clint Capela will each take on bigger scoring roles with Young unavailable, while Rajon Rondo will run the point.