Magic's Steve Clifford Transported to Hospital After Feeling Ill vs. T-Wolves

Magic's Steve Clifford Transported to Hospital After Feeling Ill vs. T-WolvesMarch 7, 2020
Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford is being evaluated at a Minnesota hospital after becoming ill during Friday night's matchup against the Timberwolves.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Clifford was examined by doctors at the arena and will get an additional precautionary look at a local Minneapolis hospital. Team was already planning to stay overnight. Clifford had 2 stents put in his heart in 2013, but there’s no indication that this is a heart-related issue. https://t.co/wRIoj751VT
The Magic announced Clifford began to feel ill during the third quarter in Minnesota and was taken to a local hospital for further examination.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
