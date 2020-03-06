Magic's Steve Clifford Transported to Hospital After Feeling Ill vs. T-Wolves

David Berding/Getty Images

Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford is being evaluated at a Minnesota hospital after becoming ill during Friday night's matchup against the Timberwolves.

The Magic announced Clifford began to feel ill during the third quarter in Minnesota and was taken to a local hospital for further examination.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.