Magic's Steve Clifford Transported to Hospital After Feeling Ill vs. T-Wolves

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 7, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 6: Steve Clifford of the Orlando Magic looks on in the first quarter during a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on March 6, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
David Berding/Getty Images

Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford is being evaluated at a Minnesota hospital after becoming ill during Friday night's matchup against the Timberwolves.

The Magic announced Clifford began to feel ill during the third quarter in Minnesota and was taken to a local hospital for further examination. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

