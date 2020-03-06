Mark Cuban Fined $500K for Ripping Refs, Mavericks' Protest vs. Hawks Denied

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The NBA has fined Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban $500,000 for his "public criticism and detrimental conduct regarding NBA officiating" after a Feb. 22 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

The league also announced Friday it is denying the Mavericks' protest of their 111-107 loss. In its statement, the league criticized Cuban for "demeaning" the referees:

"It is a recognized part of sports for fans and the media at times to criticize officiating, but team executives must be held to a higher standard. A team owner's effort to influence refereeing decisions during and after a game creates the perception of an unfair competitive advantage and thereby undermines the integrity of the game. Demeaning league employees also creates an intimidating workplace environment. With an increased focus on respectful conduct by coaches, players and fans during games, the actions of team executives should set an example and not lower expectations for appropriate behavior in our arenas."

The basis of the Mavericks' protest—and the spark for Cuban's outburst—was a successful putback by Hawks forward John Collins late in the fourth quarter. Dorian Finney-Smith was incorrectly called for a goaltend on a Trae Young shot attempt, and the Mavericks successfully challenged the call. However, officials awarded Collins a tip-in because the NBA Replay Center determined he was in the act of tipping in the ball at the time of the whistle.

A review by the NBA showed that Collins' tip came 1/15th of a second after the whistle began, so the shot should not have counted. The NBA said officials followed proper protocol in the moment and therefore would not grant the Mavericks' protest.

Collins' shot put Atlanta ahead 111-107 with 8.4 seconds remaining.

