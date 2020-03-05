Philip Rivers Rumors: ESPN Interested in QB amid 2020 NFL Free Agency

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Amid talks of a potential blockbuster deal that would involve ESPN acquiring Sunday Night Football announcer Al Michaels comes more news from the New York Post that ESPN is "showing interest" in Philip Rivers' joining the network's NFL coverage.

Rivers, 38, will become a free agent March 18 after the Los Angeles Chargers announced they were moving on from their long-time quarterback in February. Should the eight-time Pro Bowler fail to find the contract he's looking for this offseason, he may receive an offer to join the ESPN booth.

Rivers has given few indications he's considering retirement.

At the end of February, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Rivers hadn't pulled retirement off the table, but his goal is to play for two more seasons. The Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts—two teams that could use an upgrade behind center—have been linked to Rivers, but just how likely a deal is to come together won't become clear until teams can start negotiating with players on March 16—two days before free agency opens.

The interest from ESPN comes from an apparent desire to rebuild its NFL broadcast team after the Monday Night Football duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland received subpar reviews. McFarland's sideline analysis, in particular, was a source of displeasure with viewers.

While the network would like to pair Michaels with Peyton Manning, it's unclear how willing either party is—to say nothing of NBC, which has Michaels under contract for two more years.

As the Post makes clear, Michaels isn't expected to remain the long-term face of Sunday Night Football with former Monday Night Football announcer Mike Tirico set to replace him in the near future.

The latest rumors surrounding ESPN's broadcast team come just days after Tony Romo renewed his contract with CBS for $17 million per season. ESPN had reportedly offered the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback a 10-year, $140 million deal to leave CBS.

It appears Rivers may factor into ESPN's backup plans.

Regardless, ESPN will have to wait to see what the market looks like for the former Charger before it can can try to woo him into the broadcasting booth.