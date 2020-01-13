Report: ESPN Prepared to Offer Tony Romo Record Contract with $10M to $14M AAV

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

ESPN is reportedly prepared to offer broadcaster Tony Romo a bigger annual contract than he ever received as base salary as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the network "is preparing" to make Romo the highest-paid sports broadcaster in television history with a contract worth between $10 million to $14 million per year.

For context, he never made more than $8.5 million in base salary during any of his seasons with Dallas.

McCarthy noted Romo is seen as someone who could either succeed Booger McFarland on Monday Night Football or be a key figure in coverage on Sundays if ESPN lands a new package of games during negotiations in 2020-2021.

Romo currently works as a broadcaster alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz with CBS, which would have the right to match any offer from the Worldwide Leader.

According to McCarthy, the 39-year-old is making approximately $4 million a year with CBS. This would be a massive raise and would put the network in a position where it has to weigh its desire to keep one of its top on-air talents with the fact that he would be making perhaps $10 million annually more than he does now.

From ESPN's perspective, Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports suggested the former Cowboys signal-caller could "solve" Monday Night Football for the channel that "has wanted to make a splash since [Jon] Gruden left."

Schwab pointed out ESPN has long coveted Peyton Manning as someone to put in the announcing booth, but the legendary quarterback has "resisted" to this point.