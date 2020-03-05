Report: ESPN Wants to Trade for Al Michaels to Pair with Peyton Manning for MNF

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 10: Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts talks with ABC sportscaster Al Michaels prior to playing the New York Giants in an NFL football game at Giants Stadium on September 10, 2006 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

After losing out on Tony Romo, ESPN has a new dream team in mind for the Monday Night Football booth: Al Michaels and Peyton Manning

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN is attempting to acquire Michaels from NBC Sports, where he still has two years remaining on his contract. Manning would be available, but the former quarterback has said he'd only join an announcing booth in the right scenario.

An experienced play-by-play analyst like Michaels could help Manning have an excellent transition into announcing.

Marchand reported "the network is strongly considering a change" from current analysts Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dolphins Are NFL's Most Likely Worst-to-First Team

    B/R explains how Miami can turn it around in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Are NFL's Most Likely Worst-to-First Team

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: CBA Going Out to Players

    Players will have until March 12 to vote on proposed CBA

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: CBA Going Out to Players

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    The Next Beast Mode

    @MikeTanier deep-dives on Utah's physical RB Zack Moss, who is like Marshawn...with a twist

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Next Beast Mode

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    Destined to Disappoint 😔

    These five teams are set up to underwhelm in 2020 ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Destined to Disappoint 😔

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report