Report: ESPN Wants to Trade for Al Michaels to Pair with Peyton Manning for MNF

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

After losing out on Tony Romo, ESPN has a new dream team in mind for the Monday Night Football booth: Al Michaels and Peyton Manning.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN is attempting to acquire Michaels from NBC Sports, where he still has two years remaining on his contract. Manning would be available, but the former quarterback has said he'd only join an announcing booth in the right scenario.

An experienced play-by-play analyst like Michaels could help Manning have an excellent transition into announcing.

Marchand reported "the network is strongly considering a change" from current analysts Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

