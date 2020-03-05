Lakers' LeBron James Says He's Motivated by Being Best Ever More Than MVP Awards

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James said Thursday winning the NBA Most Valuable Player Award has "never motivated" him because he sets his sights on long-term goals such as being the "best to ever play the game."

James told reporters the latter objective is what led him to capture four career MVP trophies:

The 35-year-old three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist doesn't shy away from stating his desire to walk away as the greatest basketball player in history.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is often viewed as his chief rival in the GOAT conversation, which James referenced in a 2016 interview with Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated after he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the first championship in franchise history.

"My motivation is this ghost I'm chasing," he said. "The ghost played in Chicago."

Jordan finished his career with six NBA titles and five MVP awards.

James likely won't be able to match MJ's MVP total this year as the award's reigning winner, Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, is the overwhelming favorite to capture it again for the 2019-20 season with -3000 odds (bet $3000 to win $100), per Caesars Palace.

He may be able to trim Jordan's lead in titles, however, as the Lakers are one of the league's legitimate championship contenders with the playoffs on the horizon. They own a 47-13 record, which is the second-best mark in NBA behind the Bucks (53-9).

Ultimately, there will likely never be a consensus about who's truly the best player to ever step on a basketball court. There are too many variables, led by adjusting for generation, that make it a nearly impossible task.

That doesn't stop James from putting together the best case he can. It's getting better by the year and he's showing no signs of slowing down in year 17.