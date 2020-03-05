Red Sox, Ex-Astros RHP Collin McHugh Agree to Contract amid Chris Sale Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020

Houston Astros starting pitcher Collin McHugh throws to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox and pitcher Collin McHugh agreed to a one-year contract Thursday amid concerns about the status of ace Chris Sale.

The 32-year-old spent the last six seasons with the Houston Astros. It's unclear if the Red Sox signed him as a starter or to pitch in relief. McHugh has made only eight starts over the last two seasons and 85 appearances as a reliever. Overall, the righty has started 119 of his 210 career appearances.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

