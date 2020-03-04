Nets' Kevin Durant Says His Warriors Teams 'Will Never Be Duplicated'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Kevin Durant left the Bay Area to create his own legacy with the Brooklyn Nets on the East Coast. Just don't expect what the forward did with the Golden State Warriors to carry over to his new club.

While doing a midgame interview on the Nets' broadcast during Brooklyn's Wednesday matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Durant was asked if he saw similarities in the way the Nets are able to switch and score.

The answer was an emphatic "no."

"That team will never be duplicated," Durant said, laughing. "I'm not going to say that."

