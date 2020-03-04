Nets' Kevin Durant Says His Warriors Teams 'Will Never Be Duplicated'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 5, 2020

Injured Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, right, puts his hand on fellow injured player Kevin Durant who smiles as he stands to greet teammates returning to the bench during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Kevin Durant left the Bay Area to create his own legacy with the Brooklyn Nets on the East Coast. Just don't expect what the forward did with the Golden State Warriors to carry over to his new club.

While doing a midgame interview on the Nets' broadcast during Brooklyn's Wednesday matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, Durant was asked if he saw similarities in the way the Nets are able to switch and score.

The answer was an emphatic "no."

"That team will never be duplicated," Durant said, laughing. "I'm not going to say that."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Steph Curry Cleared to Return

    Warriors star (broken hand) will return to the lineup on Thursday vs. Raptors

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Curry Cleared to Return

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Buy Sold Out Jerseys 👀

    We just restocked our limited edition NBA Remix merch after they sold out again. Tap to cop ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Buy Sold Out Jerseys 👀

    brshopamex
    via brshopamex

    B/R Live: Watch Grizzlies vs. Nets

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    B/R Live: Watch Grizzlies vs. Nets

    via B/R Live

    Zach Randolph Joins BIG3's Trilogy for 2020 Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Zach Randolph Joins BIG3's Trilogy for 2020 Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report