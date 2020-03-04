JBL Announced for 2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Photo credit: WWE.com

John Bradshaw Layfield was announced as the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2020.

The decision was announced on Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage:

JBL will be inducted April 2 during the week of WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida. The rest of the class will feature Batista, The Bella Twins and NWO members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash.

The 53-year-old had a long career in WWE beginning in 1995, becoming part of The Acolytes tag team with Ron Simmons while known as Bradshaw and continuing with an impressive individual run before eventually turning to commentary.

He is perhaps best remembered for his run as the WWE champion, which lasted 280 days and began with a win over Eddie Guerrero. He would defend the belt against Big Show, The Undertaker and Booker before John Cena eventually defeated him at Wrestlemania 21.



The "Wrestling God" also completed the Triple Crown by winning the Intercontinental and United States Championships during his nearly two decades before retiring.

"For his incredible career in the ring and behind the microphone, JBL is being recognized with the ultimate honor: induction into the WWE Hall of Fame," the organization wrote in the release.