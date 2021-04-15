Report: Bulls' Zach LaVine out Multiple Games After Entering Health Protocols

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is expected to miss multiple games due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported LaVine has been entered into the protocol.

Per NBA rules for the 2020-21 season, the health and safety protocol was established for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or comes in close contact with someone who tests positive.

A positive test results requires a minimum 10-day absence. It's unclear if LaVine tested positive or had close contact with someone else who did.

LaVine is having the best season of his career for a Bulls team that is trying to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

He is averaging 27.5 points per game behind 50.6 percent shooting from the field and 41.6 percent from deep. He showed signs of becoming an elite scorer in 2018-19 when he surpassed 20 points a game for the first time in his career with an average of 23.7 points and built on that in 2019-20 with 25.5 points per game.

With LaVine out of the lineup for the time being, head coach Billy Donovan will likely run his offense though Nikola Vucevic. Coby White will likely serve as the primary ball-handler in the backcourt.