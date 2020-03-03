Nick Foles Trade Rumors: 'No Substantive Talks' Have Been Held for Jaguars QB

John Raoux/Associated Press

The likelihood of quarterback Nick Foles opening the season on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster is seemingly decreasing by the day.

With the amount owed to the QB remaining on his contract, along with the emergence of Gardner Minshew II, it seems the former Philadelphia Eagle's days are numbered. Even so, a deal may not be imminent.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, while there is interest in a trade for Foles, no "substantive" talks have occurred just yet.

There may be good reason for holding off on those talks, too. The quarterback carousel is stacked this offseason, and if Jacksonville has any hope of getting maximum value in return for Foles, it would be wise to wait until free agency opens.

Priority No. 1 for clubs remains, of course, Tom Brady. The Patriots quarterback is the top prize for teams looking for an upgrade at the position, as well as a few teams that aren't. It'll be hard for Jacksonville to find a trade partner while franchises are busy attempting to woo the league's most successful quarterback.

Once Brady signs, attention will shift to the likes of Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston, Philip Rivers and Marcus Mariota—each of whom may wind up costing less than Foles.

Foles, who missed most of last season with a collarbone injury and was later benched for poor play, has $57.25 million left on his deal. The 31-year-old finished 2019 with 736 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

That's not to say the Jaguars won't be able to move Foles until after everyone else signs. But if the choices on the market come down to Mariota, Foles or Case Keenum, Jacksonville may be in the driver's seat—especially as the Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all look for upgrades.

Free agency officially opens March 18, but for quarterbacks, it begins in earnest once Brady makes his decision. From there, Jacksonville can find some value as it looks to move on from Foles.