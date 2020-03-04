Derby County vs. Manchester United: FA Cup 2020 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Manchester United take on Championship side Derby County at Pride Park on Thursday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The game sees United's all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney take on his former club for the first time since returning to England after a spell in Major League Soccer.

The former England international joined Derby in January from D.C. United and has already become an instrumental player for the Rams, scoring four goals and contributing two assists in his 14 appearances for the club.

Date: Thursday, March 5

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 1 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy of Caesars Palace): Derby County 11-2, Draw 3-1, Manchester United 1-2

Match Preview

All eyes will be on Rooney on Thursday when he takes on his former club. The Derby captain won the FA Cup with the Red Devils in 2016 and has spoken about the prospect of facing United:

The 34-year-old was on target in the Rams' fourth-round win over Northampton Town and will be crucial to the hosts' chances of success, according to manager Phillip Cocu:

The Derby boss told reporters his team will still be without Tom Huddlestone for the match but said his players believe they can pull off a shock and reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1999.

“If you look at the game, they are the favourites but there is a belief within the team," Cocu said. "If they play one of their best games it will be difficult for us, but sometimes big teams do not play their best game."

Derby are in 13th place in the Championship table but possess a strong home record. They are unbeaten in 16 of 18 home league games in 2019-20 and have not tasted defeat at Pride Park in 2020.

Yet United also head into the match in good form. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have gone eight games without defeat in all competitions and are heavy favourites to progress.

The Red Devils manager is expected to rotate his starting XI, which means January signing Odion Ighalo could start in attack while Sergio Romero, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are also likely to feature.

Mason Greenwood could also continue up front and will be hoping to continue his fine form in front of goal in 2019-20:

Solskjaer is likely to have one eye on Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester City, meaning in-form midfielder Bruno Fernandes could be rested for the trip to Derby.

United cruised past Tranmere Rovers 6-0 in the fourth round but will be wary of Derby, particularly since they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in 2018 by the Rams.

The Premier League side can expect another tough encounter on Thursday night but should have the quality, experience and momentum required to book their place in the last eight.