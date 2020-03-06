Best CFB Programs to Never Win a National Championship

0 of 5

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Winning college football's national championship isn't easy, especially for smaller programs that are trying to compete with powerhouses like Alabama and Clemson.

However, considering how top-heavy the power rankings can be year after year, dozens of prestigious programs have never won the big one.

The best teams to never win are those that have captured multiple conference titles, played in or at least been close to being selected for a championship game and produced some superstar players. With the introduction of the College Football Playoff, teams with more recent success are more highly prioritized.

As much as I'd want to include the Indiana Hoosiers on the list of best teams to never win a title, they don't check any of the boxes.

So let's take a look at some of the programs that do.