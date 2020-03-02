Lakers Rumors: Dion Waiters Had 'Impressive Showing' at Workout with LA

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dion Waiters finished his workout with the Los Angeles Lakers and "had an impressive showing," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported Waiters is set to meet with head coach Frank Vogel, general manager Rob Pelinka and team adviser Kurt Rambis.

Charania also reported the Lakers are planning to bring JR Smith in for a workout later in the week.

