Lakers Rumors: Dion Waiters Had 'Impressive Showing' at Workout with LA

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Dion Waiters #11 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Houston Rockets during the first half at American Airlines Arena on October 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dion Waiters finished his workout with the Los Angeles Lakers and "had an impressive showing," according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported Waiters is set to meet with head coach Frank Vogel, general manager Rob Pelinka and team adviser Kurt Rambis.

Charania also reported the Lakers are planning to bring JR Smith in for a workout later in the week.

                                                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    CBB Coaches Who Could Make the NBA Jump

    NBA teams hiring college coaches can be a risk (cough cough Beilein) but here are a few that could work out ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CBB Coaches Who Could Make the NBA Jump

    Sean Highkin
    via Bleacher Report

    Ja Doesn't Care About ROY

    Morant says he’s focused on getting Grizzlies to playoffs: ‘They can give [ROY] to who they want’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ja Doesn't Care About ROY

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    How NBA Contenders Can Still Improve 📈

    @EricPincus looks at how the Lakers and others can upgrade in buyout market

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How NBA Contenders Can Still Improve 📈

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Should We Reconsider the Rockets’ Ceiling?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Should We Reconsider the Rockets’ Ceiling?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer