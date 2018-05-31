Video: JR Smith Costs Cavs Potential Game 1 Win by Not Knowing Score

Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀 Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan' Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers? Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles Right Arrow Icon

The Golden State Warriors wound up pulling out a 124-114 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals, but LeBron James and Co. had a chance to win at the end of regulation.

Then chaos ensued.

In a 107-107 game, Cavaliers guard George Hill was at the line with a chance to give his team the lead with 4.7 seconds to play. However, his shot came up short and bounced to Cleveland's J.R. Smith...who ran the ball to midcourt while thinking his team was ahead.

It wasn't. And that decision cost the Cavs a chance to get a decent final shot off before the buzzer.

Golden State outscored Cleveland 17-7 in overtime, only putting Smith's blunder (and Hill's miss) more in the spotlight.