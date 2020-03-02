Odell Beckham Jr Trade Rumors: Browns Would Consider Deal If Blown Away by Offer

Gary Landers/Associated Press

While Odell Beckham Jr. will likely remain in Cleveland for the 2020 season, the Browns have reportedly not ruled out trading their star wide receiver.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported the Browns would consider moving Beckham if they were "blown away" by a trade offer. Cleveland acquired Beckham and Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants last offseason for Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler and a first- and third-round pick. It's likely the Browns would want a deal with equal or better compensation in return.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.