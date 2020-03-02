Odell Beckham Jr Trade Rumors: Browns Would Consider Deal If Blown Away by Offer

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

While Odell Beckham Jr. will likely remain in Cleveland for the 2020 season, the Browns have reportedly not ruled out trading their star wide receiver. 

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN reported the Browns would consider moving Beckham if they were "blown away" by a trade offer. Cleveland acquired Beckham and Olivier Vernon from the New York Giants last offseason for Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler and a first- and third-round pick. It's likely the Browns would want a deal with equal or better compensation in return.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ideal Landing Spots for Combine Stars

    We pick the best teams for these rising prospects

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    Ideal Landing Spots for Combine Stars

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dak Might Want Short-Term Deal

    Prescott might prefer to do a shorter deal that would allow him to hit free agency again at age 29

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dak Might Want Short-Term Deal

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Prospects Who Wish They Had a Combine Do-Over

    @GDavenport looks at nine guys who'd like a mulligan

    Cleveland Browns logo
    Cleveland Browns

    NFL Prospects Who Wish They Had a Combine Do-Over

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Potential Landing Spots for Jameis 🔮

    We look at the best fits for the free-agent QB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Potential Landing Spots for Jameis 🔮

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report