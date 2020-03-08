WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low PointsMarch 9, 2020
For being the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36, the card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 was severely lacking.
Most fights were rematches that had been done to death while some others were foregone conclusions that didn't need to happen.
Many big names weren't scheduled to appear and the whole thing felt like WWE had split the difference between this and Super ShowDown a few weeks back.
But every WWE show has the potential to surprise and be a hit, even if it looks like a waste of time.
Is that what happened with this show? What were the biggest positives and negatives that stood out from the program?
Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from Elimination Chamber 2020.
Full Match Results
- The Viking Raiders defeated Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder by pinfall.
- Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak by submission.
- Andrade defeated Humberto Carrillo by pinfall to retain the United States Championship.
- John Morrison and The Miz won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber match.
- No Disqualification Match: Aleister Black defeated AJ Styles by pinfall.
- The Street Profits defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy by pinfall to retain the Raw Tag Team Championship.
- Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Braun Strowman by pinfall to win the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn scored the pin and is the new champion.
- Shayna Baszler won the Women's Elimination Chamber match.
Low Point: Kickoff
Sometimes, it's as if WWE purposely tries to tell fans not to bother watching something.
The kickoff already has a reputation for being a waste of time from years of little value and with so many Superstars not on this card, WWE's go-to option for a bonus match was The Viking Raiders vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder?
Elias vs. King Corbin, Sheamus vs. Apollo Crews and Shorty G or something with the SmackDown women's division would have better sufficed and carried over stories from SmackDown, at least.
Meanwhile, these two teams haven't had momentum on their side.
The former Edgeheads have only been used to check up on Beth Phoenix and should logically follow that with Randy Orton, not The Viking Raiders. Erik and Ivar have lost to The O.C. and somewhat dealt with AOP.
WWE decided this would entice viewers who aren't subscribe to the WWE Network to sign up by giving them a taste that they'd want more of—a random pairing of two babyface teams WWE hasn't invested in for weeks in a meaningless exhibition.
Of course, the entire rest of the kickoff was a waste of time, as usual. You either have been interested in WWE programming enough to be caught up to speed and don't need to see the recaps or you don't bother watching Raw and SmackDown and won't tune in to the pre-show, either.
All this did was kill time that could have been better used for plenty of other stories.
Highlight: Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak
This was a nail-biter of an opening match. The story was predominantly Drew Gulak capitalizing on Daniel Bryan's neck injuries, which was both logical and nerve-racking.
Each time Bryan was dropped on his head made sense, as Gulak has talked about knowing his weaknesses for weeks. But it was also scary, as any of those moments could have ended Bryan's career.
So long as they were safe, this was a great taste of what these uber talented Superstars could do in a future rematch. However, it can't be said enough that no matter how much this toyed with our emotions, safety should always be the priority.
Middle of the Road: Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo
Andrade and Humberto Carrillo have fought seven times since Halloween on television and pay-per-view alone.
Long ago, they reached a point where they were repeating themselves, so there was nothing much new here. Granted, a moment like Carrillo's hurricanrana off the top rope was fun and elicited a "this is awesome" chant from the crowd that wasn't as lively before that.
In a bubble, this was a fine enough match. The problem is that this story lost its steam over a month ago, so the more they fight, the less it feels like it matters, as another match inevitably follows.
Hopefully, this was an okay culmination of this feud and not something that will happen again for some time. However, Andrade winning by holding the tights implies this still may not be over, which is frustrating.
Highlight: SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match
The Elimination Chamber match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship was an absolute thrill with some of the best spots we'll probably see all year in WWE.
Gran Metalik's hurricanrana onto John Morrison, Lince Dorado's flip from the top of the cage and Tucker's somersault off the top of a pod were among the WOW moments, but the real showstealer was Otis barreling through a pod and spilling outside the cage.
But it wasn't just those moments, as there were stories told, too.
The feud between Otis and Dolph Ziggler was highlighted.
The crowd was fired up to see Tucker fight Robert Roode and The Showoff in his buddy's stead, then disappointed for Heavy Machinery to be eliminated. When Roode and Ziggler were taken out, it brought on a "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" song from the audience.
The Usos and The New Day have shown plenty respect for each other in the past and worked together at moments. The Miz and John Morrison bent the rules to hold onto their titles.
This was fantastic and well worth going back and watching if you happened to miss it.
Highlight: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles
- Further establish The O.C. as a unit that fights together and will cheat if need be.
- Add more fuel to the fire in this AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker feud.
- Give Aleister Black his win back over Styles.
- Have a good match through that process.
There were four things WWE needed to accomplish in this segment:
Thankfully, all parties involved were able to check everything off that list, as simple as that.
Black and Styles have also proven they have chemistry in the ring, so whenever WWE wishes to revisit this feud in a more in-depth way, rather than a side story, this match has proven fans have something to look forward to.
Middle of the Road: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy
The Raw Tag Team Championship match was a good contest, but it didn't stand out as a highlight on a card with some better segments, nor was it necessary to even do at this pay-per-view.
In the grand scheme of things, this boils down to Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders interfering to offset AOP and screw Seth Rollins and Murphy so The Street Profits can win. That's no different from what happened when Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins won the titles.
All WWE did was repeat it for people who didn't bother to watch Raw, which isn't the same as adding another wrinkle in the story. Also, since the rematch clause was supposed to be expunged over one year ago, Rollins and Murphy didn't need a chance to win their belts back in the first place.
But at least the action here was good enough to enjoy.
Highlight: Intercontinental Championship 3-on-1 Handicap Match
As disappointing as it is to see Braun Strowman drop a title within a few weeks—which, by now, feels like a clear sign WWE doesn't think he should have an actual championship reign—at least it was done this way.
Losing a 3-on-1 handicap match against these three, who have all held various titles in their own rights, helps protect The Monster Among Men from looking too bad.
On the bright side, the belt is now in Sami Zayn's possession, instead of reverting back to Shinsuke Nakamura, who WWE notoriously forgets to use whenever he has a midcard title. That's something different and can be a lot of fun.
Here's hoping this was more about going in that direction and either freeing Strowman up for something else great or setting up a chance for him to get his revenge, rather than an edict to dethrone the Mountain of a Man as punishment with no plans to keep pushing him.
Low Point: Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match
If anyone thought Roman Reigns winning the Elimination Chamber would have been too much of a foregone conclusion, why did they not see that coming with Shayna Baszler in this match?
As if there was any doubt from WWE consistently advertising it as though nobody stood a chance and only focusing on The Queen of Spades, this was booked to drive that point home to anyone who may be too dense for even WWE's less than complex storylines.
Sometimes, it's okay or even great to book someone as strong as Baszler was featured here. After all, she's the focal point and the more intimidating she is, the more threatening she seems for Becky Lynch.
But the way this was laid out was disjointed and not palatable.
Why didn't the match start with The Riott Squad as the first three to at least give them a moment to shine until Baszler took them all out? It certainly did Liv Morgan no favors to come in after her two former best friends were eliminated so as to avoid any interactions whatsoever and tap out within a minute or so.
Natalya took more of the brunt of her punishment from Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan, not Baszler.
Intervals of nothing happening but waiting for a pod to open were far from exhilarating, too, especially for the main event. That meant without a run-in from The Man or anything to get fans excited again, the crowd peaked earlier in the show and left on a flat note.
The main event has more of a lasting impression than anything and if anyone felt underwhelmed or dissatisfied in this overall event, it's likely a good reason for that was how dull the finale was.
