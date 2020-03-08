WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

For being the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36, the card for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 was severely lacking.

Most fights were rematches that had been done to death while some others were foregone conclusions that didn't need to happen.

Many big names weren't scheduled to appear and the whole thing felt like WWE had split the difference between this and Super ShowDown a few weeks back.

But every WWE show has the potential to surprise and be a hit, even if it looks like a waste of time.

Is that what happened with this show? What were the biggest positives and negatives that stood out from the program?

Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from Elimination Chamber 2020.