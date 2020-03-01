Lakers News: Troy Daniels Waived by LAL, Will Become Free Agent

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers will have an open roster spot heading into the season's stretch run.

Agent Mark Bartelstein, who represents guard Troy Daniels, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Lakers will waive his client after working toward a solution that would work for both sides. The Lakers later confirmed the move.

Daniels will now have a chance to find a more substantial role on another team and Los Angeles will have some roster flexibility with the open spot.

The VCU product has been a journeyman since the 2013-14 campaign, playing for the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Charlotte Hornets, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Lakers. He appeared in 41 games for the Purple and Gold this season and averaged 4.2 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists a night.

Daniels connected on 35.7 percent of his triples in Los Angeles, showing he can still stretch the floor. He is a career 39.7 percent shooter from three-point range and figures to catch on with another team in large part because of that shooting.

He is still just 28 years old and could provide a scoring spark off the bench for whichever team finds a spot in its rotation for him.

Daniels will also have a chance to play in the playoffs if he signs with a team that advances that far, as Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times noted Sunday is the final day a player who is waived is still eligible for a playoff roster.

As far as the Lakers' next move, head coach Frank Vogel told Ganguli, "We do not have another move imminent but we wanted to maintain flexibility."

Wojnarowski reported they will meet with veteran Dion Waiters but are in no rush to add someone else so they can "react should an injury occur."