LeBron James Outduels Zion Williamson as Lakers Beat Pelicans

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 2, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 01: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans as LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers embrace before their game at the Smoothie King Center on March 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

If Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans was a first-round playoff preview, it does not bode well for the latter.

Los Angeles completed its four-game season sweep of the Pelicans with a 122-114 victory at Smoothie King Center. LeBron James was unstoppable in crunch time and led the way with a triple-double, helping his team improve to a Western Conference-best 46-13 overall and 8-1 in the last nine games even though Anthony Davis was out with a sore knee.

As for New Orleans, it fell to 26-34 on the season with a second loss in its last three contests.

             

What's Next? 

Both teams are home Tuesday when the Lakers face the Philadelphia 76ers and the Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

           

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

