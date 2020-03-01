LeBron James Outduels Zion Williamson as Lakers Beat Pelicans

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

If Sunday's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans was a first-round playoff preview, it does not bode well for the latter.

Los Angeles completed its four-game season sweep of the Pelicans with a 122-114 victory at Smoothie King Center. LeBron James was unstoppable in crunch time and led the way with a triple-double, helping his team improve to a Western Conference-best 46-13 overall and 8-1 in the last nine games even though Anthony Davis was out with a sore knee.

As for New Orleans, it fell to 26-34 on the season with a second loss in its last three contests.

What's Next?

Both teams are home Tuesday when the Lakers face the Philadelphia 76ers and the Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

