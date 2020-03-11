Report: Jimmy Graham to Be Released by Packers on Thursday; Saves $8M

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers will release tight end Jimmy Graham on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Graham subsequently took to social media on Wednesday to bid farewell to Green Bay:

Per Spotrac, Graham was owed $8 million in 2020.

Graham was the NFL's best tight end from 2011 through 2014 as a member of the New Orleans Saints. He led all players at the position in receptions (355), receiving yards (4,396) and touchdowns (46) over that time, per Pro Football Reference.

The 33-year-old University of Miami product hasn't been able to reach those levels of production since being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015, but he's remained a solid target. He earned Pro Bowl selections in 2016 and 2017 with the Seahawks, scoring 16 combined touchdowns in those years.

Graham signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Packers in 2018.

He recorded 55 catches for 636 yards and two touchdowns during his first season in Green Bay. His numbers dipped this past season, however, as his reception (38) and yardage (447) totals dropped to their lowest levels since his rookie year in 2010.

Graham stepped up in the Packers' playoff victory over the Seahawks with a few key third-down catches, highlighted by one on the game's final drive to clinch the 28-23 win.

"To do that in a playoff game and to do it against my old team when all the bright lights were on, it's always fun to hear the crowd go crazy," Graham told reporters. "But it's awesome to be able to step up and be there for my guys and be there for my team. I love these guys in here."

The North Carolina native is no longer the dynamic weapon he was during his peak seasons, during which he earned five Pro Bowl appearances and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2013. He's lost a few steps since his days with the Saints and had a lackluster 60.3 percent catch rate in 2019, according to Player Profiler.

That said, Graham remains durable, having missed just seven games across 10 NFL seasons—including none in his two years with the Packers—and he'd represent an upgrade for several teams at a position with a limited number of high-impact players.

The Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are among the teams that may consider Graham now that he's set to become a free agent.