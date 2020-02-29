Zion Williamson Reacts to Sharing Rookie Scoring Mark with Michael Jordan

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistFebruary 29, 2020

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) runs down court in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans rising star Zion Williamson was surprised to find out from teammate Jahlil Okafor he'd matched a rookie scoring mark previously set by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan when he scored 25 points in four straight games while shooting at least 57 percent from the field.

"Mike?!" Williamson responded after the Pelicans' 116-104 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

The first overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, who accomplished the feat during a stretch from Feb. 11 through Feb. 23, elaborated on his thoughts about MJ in his postgame press conference.

"I mean, it's dope. I can't even lie," Williamson said. "One of my favorite players growing up. I said in some interview, my mom told me to study film of him so to be in that category, it means a lot."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

