Villarreal Legend Giuseppe Rossi Signs Contract with MLS' Real Salt Lake

Fabrizio Giovannozzi/Associated Press

Real Salt Lake announced on Thursday the signing of former Villarreal striker Giuseppe Rossi.

The former Italy international, who started his career at Manchester United, officially arrived in Major League Soccer after a trial with his new club.

The New Jersey-born player expressed his delight at making his way to the MLS:

"It feels great to now be a part of Real Salt Lake. I can't wait to step onto the pitch and help RSL achieve all the goals we've set this year. For me, MLS has been growing every year and has produced an exciting product. I'm lucky enough to have RSL be my first contact in the league during this process. The club's respect and kindness towards me is something I appreciate immensely. I can't wait to see and meet the fans and immerse myself in the RSL culture. Along with the rest of the team, I can't wait to begin this season and enjoy the journey together."

Rossi spent three years under iconic coach Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford before leaving for Villarreal after loan spells at Newcastle United and Parma.

Alberto Saiz/Associated Press

The striker made his name with the Yellow Submarine, spending six seasons at the Estadio de la Ceramica, establishing himself as a regular scorer in La Liga.

Rossi won the Olympic Golden Boot in 2008 for Italy after netting four in four games. Most recently, the 33-year-old has turned out for Fiorentina and Genoa, including loan spells at Levante and Celta Vigo.

RSL coach Freddy Juarez hailed the arrival of his new forward:

"It's amazing to have a player of his skills in and around the guys. It's a guy that can change the game at any given moment and he's seen it all and done it all so he gives the team confidence. Beyond his skills, he takes the time to talk and spend time with the young guys. It goes a long way when your peers can lead you and hold high standards."

Rossi has been a potent goalscorer during his career with 128 goals, but his ability to play across the forward positions will be useful for RSL.

RSL finished third in the Western Conference last season and were knocked out in the conference semi-finals. The club begin the new season on the road at Orlando City SC on Saturday.