Report: NFL Nearing End of Investigation into Patriots' Videotaping Incident

The NFL is reportedly close to wrapping up its investigation into the New England Patriots for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline in December.

Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the NFL security team recently completed what is believed to be its final interview with a Patriots employee and will write up the report that will be passed on to commissioner Roger Goodell.

Volin noted there is no timetable for Goodell to announce the findings from the investigation or any potential discipline against the Patriots.

