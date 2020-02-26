Report: NFL Nearing End of Investigation into Patriots' Videotaping Incident

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 26, 2020

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The NFL is reportedly close to wrapping up its investigation into the New England Patriots for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline in December. 

Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the NFL security team recently completed what is believed to be its final interview with a Patriots employee and will write up the report that will be passed on to commissioner Roger Goodell

Volin noted there is no timetable for Goodell to announce the findings from the investigation or any potential discipline against the Patriots. 

       

