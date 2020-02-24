Joel Embiid Apologizes for Flipping Off Kevin Huerter After Late-Game Steal

PHILADELPHIA, PA - FEBRUARY 24: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers gestures after scoring a three-point basket for his career high 49th point during the second half of an NBA basketball game against of the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center on February 24, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers defeated the Hawks 129-112. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid turned heads at the end of Monday's 129-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks by flipping off Kevin Huerter, but he apologized after the game:

Embiid was dribbling out the clock when Huerter sprinted over and stole the ball, causing the former to unleash the gesture. It was a meaningless steal in terms of the game's outcome, and Embiid was clearly unhappy.

Fortunately for the 76ers, he was otherwise brilliant and finished with 49 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Last season, Anthony Davis was fined $15,000 for flipping off a fan when he was still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Embiid's 76ers are in action again Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

