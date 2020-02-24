Joel Embiid Apologizes for Flipping Off Kevin Huerter After Late-Game Steal

Joel Embiid Apologizes for Flipping Off Kevin Huerter After Late-Game StealFebruary 25, 2020
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid turned heads at the end of Monday's 129-112 victory over the Atlanta Hawks by flipping off Kevin Huerter, but he apologized after the game:
McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"
Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA
The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season
Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors
Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Embiid was dribbling out the clock when Huerter sprinted over and stole the ball, causing the former to unleash the gesture. It was a meaningless steal in terms of the game's outcome, and Embiid was clearly unhappy.
Fortunately for the 76ers, he was otherwise brilliant and finished with 49 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Last season, Anthony Davis was fined $15,000 for flipping off a fan when he was still a member of the New Orleans Pelicans.
Embiid's 76ers are in action again Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Embiid Scores Career-High 49 Points to Power 76ers Past Hawks