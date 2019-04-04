Pelicans' Anthony Davis Fined $15K for Flipping Off Fan vs. Hornets

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NBA announced Thursday that New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis was fined $15,000 for "directing an obscene gesture toward a fan" following Wednesday night's home game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Smoothie King Center.

Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reported the unidentified fan said, "(Expletive) you, AD!" before the six-time All-Star selection responded with the middle finger.

The Instagram account PelicansWave posted an apparent direct-message exchange with Davis, who said the fan "disrespected" him and "said something" he didn't like.

"Never disrespected the city and never will," Davis reportedly wrote. "But of course they not gonna show what the fan said."

It's been a tumultuous season for Davis and the Pelicans, who own a 32-47 record and were eliminated from playoff contention in mid-March.

The 26-year-old Chicago native received a $50,000 fine from the NBA on Jan. 29 for making a public trade request, which violated a CBA rule.

Although he wasn't moved ahead of the league's Feb. 7 trade deadline, he continued to discuss his desire to change teams during All-Star Weekend:

Davis, who's missed the Pelicans' last four games with back spasms, has one guaranteed season left on his five-year, $127.2 million contract with New Orleans. He holds a player option for the 2020-21 campaign, but he could opt out and become a free agent after next season.

So the speculation about his future will heat up once again following the playoffs, as he'll likely be the most prized asset available on the trade market over the summer.