Pelicans' Anthony Davis Fined $15K for Flipping Off Fan vs. Hornets

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2019

DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 18: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans walks off the court against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half at American Airlines Center on March 18, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NBA announced Thursday that New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis was fined $15,000 for "directing an obscene gesture toward a fan" following Wednesday night's home game against the Charlotte Hornets at the Smoothie King Center.

Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reported the unidentified fan said, "(Expletive) you, AD!" before the six-time All-Star selection responded with the middle finger.

The Instagram account PelicansWave posted an apparent direct-message exchange with Davis, who said the fan "disrespected" him and "said something" he didn't like.

"Never disrespected the city and never will," Davis reportedly wrote. "But of course they not gonna show what the fan said."

It's been a tumultuous season for Davis and the Pelicans, who own a 32-47 record and were eliminated from playoff contention in mid-March.

  1. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  2. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  3. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  4. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  7. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  8. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  9. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  10. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  11. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  12. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  13. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  14. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  15. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

  16. Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?

  17. When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

  18. 15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend

  19. 14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points

  20. The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!

Right Arrow Icon

The 26-year-old Chicago native received a $50,000 fine from the NBA on Jan. 29 for making a public trade request, which violated a CBA rule.

Although he wasn't moved ahead of the league's Feb. 7 trade deadline, he continued to discuss his desire to change teams during All-Star Weekend:

Davis, who's missed the Pelicans' last four games with back spasms, has one guaranteed season left on his five-year, $127.2 million contract with New Orleans. He holds a player option for the 2020-21 campaign, but he could opt out and become a free agent after next season.

So the speculation about his future will heat up once again following the playoffs, as he'll likely be the most prized asset available on the trade market over the summer.

Related

    Losing Past MVPs Now Looms Large in Bron's Legacy Debate

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Losing Past MVPs Now Looms Large in Bron's Legacy Debate

    Ken Berger
    via Bleacher Report

    Several Teams Using Blood Tests to See Effects of Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Several Teams Using Blood Tests to See Effects of Season

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Suns Shut Down Booker (Ankle)

    Finishes season averaging 26.6 PPG, 6.8 APG and 4.1 RPG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Suns Shut Down Booker (Ankle)

    Finishes season averaging 26.6 PPG, 6.8 APG and 4.1 RPG

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Pelicans’ GM Search Includes David Griffin

    New Orleans Pelicans logo
    New Orleans Pelicans

    Pelicans’ GM Search Includes David Griffin

    Austin Kent
    via SLAM