Knicks News: Moe Harkless to Finish Season with NY After Lakers Rumors

Elsa/Getty Images

Moe Harkless is staying put.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Harkless confirmed he will remain with the New York Knicks through the end of the season rather than seek a buyout to join a contender.

The Athletic's Sam Amick linked the Los Angeles Lakers as "interested in and monitoring" Harkless during an appearance on ESPN LA 710's The Sedano Show on Tuesday (h/t Silver Screen and Roll's Christian Rivas).

Harkless just left a Los Angeles contender for New York earlier this month as part of a three-team trade that saw the Clippers send him and future draft picks to the Knicks in exchange for forward Marcus Morris Sr.

The 2012 first-round pick played in just one game for the Knicks so far. He appeared for 25 minutes as a reserve—posting four points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal—in a 114-96 loss to the Washington Wizards prior to the All-Star break.

Harkless addressed the swirling buyout rumors after practice Wednesday:

"Honestly, I haven't put any real thought into it," he added. "There's been some talk about it, but I'm kind of just focusing on today. if my agent and I decide to explore that, that's a conversation we'll have. But right now, I haven't really put much thought into it."

With the 37-18 Clippers, Harkless averaged 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 50 games (38 starts).

The 17-38 Knicks next play Friday evening against the visiting 32-23 Indiana Pacers.