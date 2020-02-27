Seth Rollins, Murphy Beat Street Profits, Retain Tag Titles at Super ShowDown

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Seth Rollins and Murphy beat The Street Profits at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Rollins hit Angelo Dawkins with a stomp on the apron while the referee was distracted, which allowed Murphy to pin him for the victory.

Rollins, Murphy and AOP have been involved in a feud with Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders, but The Street Profits involved themselves last week on Raw following a six-man tag team main event.

On the heels of The Architect interfering on behalf of Murphy and AOP against KO and the Raiders, Montez Ford and Dawkins ran down to wreck shop. In the end, they stood tall alongside the babyfaces and celebrated.

Shortly after they involved themselves, The Street Profits were granted a title match against Rollins and Murphy at Super ShowDown.

While The Street Profits have been together for a few years dating back to their time in NXT, Rollins and Murphy are still a new team. It was only a little over a month ago that a distraught Murphy decided to join forces with Rollins and AOP following another loss to Aleister Black.

The decision paid immediate dividends for the Australian, as he teamed with Rollins to beat The Viking Raiders for the Raw Tag Team Championships the following week.

Since that victory, Rollins, Murphy and AOP have seemingly had constant matches against some combination of Owens, Joe and the Raiders, so a new team like The Street Profits getting involved was a welcome sight.

Although Ford and Dawkins have mostly been comedic relief and backstage fodder on the main roster, they can go in the ring, and they proved it many times during their NXT tenure.

The Street Profits beat one of the greatest tag teams in the industry—Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Undisputed Era—to win the NXT Tag titles before dropping them back, so they weren't to be taken lightly by Rollins and Murphy.

Rollins and Murphy did manage to retain, but The Street Profits are one of the most entertaining and energetic teams in WWE, so it may only be a matter of time before they take the straps.

