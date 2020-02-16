Knicks Rumors: Scoring PG a Top Priority in 2020 NBA Draft Amid LaMelo Ball Buzz

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The New York Knicks are the NBA's third-worst scoring offense midway through the 2019-20 season, and the organization is reportedly looking to address that in June's 2020 NBA draft.

"The Knicks scouting staff has been instructed the top priority is a scoring point guard on which to use their lottery pick," the New York Post's Marc Berman wrote Sunday evening.

The Knicks are 17-38 at the All-Star break—the fifth-worst mark in the league behind the 12-43 Golden State Warriors, 14-40 Cleveland Cavaliers, 15-41 Atlanta Hawks and 16-37 Minnesota Timberwolves—and well on their way to the draft lottery.

LaMelo Ball, playing in Australia's NBL for the Illawarra Hawks, has been projected by many to go No. 1 overall. The 18-year-old point guard is averaging 17 points per game on 37 percent shooting from the field across 12 games for the Hawks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.