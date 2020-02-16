Knicks Rumors: Scoring PG a Top Priority in 2020 NBA Draft Amid LaMelo Ball Buzz

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 17, 2020

The New York Knicks are the NBA's third-worst scoring offense midway through the 2019-20 season, and the organization is reportedly looking to address that in June's 2020 NBA draft.

"The Knicks scouting staff has been instructed the top priority is a scoring point guard on which to use their lottery pick," the New York Post's Marc Berman wrote Sunday evening.

The Knicks are 17-38 at the All-Star break—the fifth-worst mark in the league behind the 12-43 Golden State Warriors, 14-40 Cleveland Cavaliers, 15-41 Atlanta Hawks and 16-37 Minnesota Timberwolves—and well on their way to the draft lottery.

LaMelo Ball, playing in Australia's NBL for the Illawarra Hawks, has been projected by many to go No. 1 overall. The 18-year-old point guard is averaging 17 points per game on 37 percent shooting from the field across 12 games for the Hawks.

     

