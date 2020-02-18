Champions League 2020: Odds, Live Stream for Tuesday's Round-of-16 Fixtures

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Defending champions Liverpool visit Atletico Madrid on Tuesday as the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League last 16 gets under way.

The Reds are attempting to draw level with AC Milan by winning the trophy for a seventh time this term, but Atleti are likely to prove a tricky opponent to get past, even for Jurgen Klopp's superlative side.

Meanwhile, in Tuesday's other Champions League fixture, Paris Saint-Germain face Borussia Dortmund.

Here are the details in full for both matches, along with odds courtesy of Caesars Palace.

Tuesday's Fixtures (Odds: Home, Draw, Away)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool (47-20, 47-20, 6-5)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain (39-20, 29-10, 6-5)

In the United Kingdom, the matches will be shown on BT Sport and streamed via the BT Sport website.

In the United States, the matches can be streamed via B/R Live.

Since Liverpool were last in European action against Red Bull Salzburg in December, they have won the FIFA Club World Cup and moved within touching distance of claiming a first league title in three decades:

They look all but unstoppable at the moment, and it is difficult to see any side beating them in this season's Champions League.

Atleti do not look like viable candidates to cause a huge upset against Liverpool given they have won just one of their last seven in all competitions.

But Diego Simeone has manufactured remarkable European wins in the past, guiding his side to two Champions League finals, a semi-final, a quarter-final and a UEFA Europa League triumph in the last six seasons.

He will know the importance of home advantage in Tuesday's opening leg at the Wanda Metropolitano.

If at all possible, Atletico will aim to avoid conceding against Liverpool, even it means playing out a 0-0 draw, as that will mean they remain in the tie for the return to Anfield, when pressure could have an impact on Liverpool.

If Atleti have often punched above their weight in the Champions League, PSG's recent forays into Europe have been underwhelming to say the least.

Last season's exit at the hands of a weak Manchester United side was not even the nadir given what occurred two years before against Barcelona:

They have a chance to make amends this season and have been given a boost in the lead-up to the opening leg of their clash with Dortmund after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe were included in the squad:

PSG's superlative attacking unit should give them the edge over BVB, as although the German side have goalscoring talent of their own, they are weak at the back:

Dortmund also tend to struggle away from home, winning just three of their past 11 on the road.

As a result, PSG must look to control proceedings at the Westfalenstadion and ensure they at least keep the tie even for the return leg at the Parc des Princes.