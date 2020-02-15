Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Knicks 'Probably Not Going to Be That Good' Next Year

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie doesn't have high hopes for next year's version of the crosstown rival New York Knicks, per comments made during All-Star Weekend in Chicago on Saturday.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News relayed the quotes:

"Probably not," Dinwiddie said when asked if he saw the Knicks improving next season.

"They'll probably have a high draft pick. Unless they do a trade or via free agency, which, I don't know if this free-agency class is that spectacular. They're probably not going to be that good."

"I know Knicks fans are going to get mad, but that's the truth," Dinwiddie added.

The Nets have struggled against the Knicks this season, going 2-2 and losing their final two games by 25 combined points. But New York has fared poorly overall en route to a 17-38 mark, which puts the Knicks 13th in the Eastern Conference.

New York's future is based around RJ Barrett, the team's third overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. It's also centered around a handful of first-round picks in the next four drafts, including choices from the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020 and the Dallas Mavericks in 2021 and 2023, per RealGM.

The Knicks also haven't traded any of their future first-round picks, so the team will likely be choosing high in the upcoming draft with the potential to grab another core piece alongside Barrett.

New York could also clear out some salary-cap space by declining its team options on Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson if it so chooses.

Still, the near future doesn't look promising, as Dinwiddie said, with the team struggling on both ends of the floor to the point of challenging for the league's worst record.

Leon Rose, who will be taking over as the team's president following the firing of Steve Mills, will be tasked with leading the Knicks back to the promised land.

Brooklyn has a far brighter future in 2020-21 and beyond thanks to 10-time All-Star Kevin Durant, who is sitting out this season with a ruptured Achilles. The Nets acquired Durant in a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors last summer.