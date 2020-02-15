Nike, Jordan Brand Unveil Jerseys for Inaugural Basketball Africa League Season

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The Basketball Africa League will begin its inaugural season March 13, and jerseys for each of its 12 teams were revealed Saturday, with Nike and Jordan Brand outfitting six apiece.

The BAL also announced each of its 12 teams as well as this season's seven game locations:

The NBA and FIBA organized the BAL, which marks the NBA's first professional league outside North America, per Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBSSports.com.

Professional teams from Senegal, Mali, Morocco, Cameroon, Mozambique, Madagascar, Algeria, Rwanda, Angola, Nigeria, Tunisia and Egypt will make up the BAL's 12 teams this season.

Per Jabari Young of CNBC, six teams were granted automatic entry into the BAL by virtue of winning their country's respective leagues. The other six earned their way in through a qualifier tournament.