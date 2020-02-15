Nike, Jordan Brand Unveil Jerseys for Inaugural Basketball Africa League Season

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 15, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 12: A Nike basketball shoe worn by Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat lights up as the pivots during a game against the Utah Jazz at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 12, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
Chris Gardner/Getty Images

The Basketball Africa League will begin its inaugural season March 13, and jerseys for each of its 12 teams were revealed Saturday, with Nike and Jordan Brand outfitting six apiece.

The BAL also announced each of its 12 teams as well as this season's seven game locations:

The NBA and FIBA organized the BAL, which marks the NBA's first professional league outside North America, per Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBSSports.com.

Professional teams from Senegal, Mali, Morocco, Cameroon, Mozambique, Madagascar, Algeria, Rwanda, Angola, Nigeria, Tunisia and Egypt will make up the BAL's 12 teams this season.

Per Jabari Young of CNBC, six teams were granted automatic entry into the BAL by virtue of winning their country's respective leagues. The other six earned their way in through a qualifier tournament.         

