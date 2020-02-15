NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2020: Final Score, Highlights and Comments

David Banks/Associated Press

Common isn't a stranger to the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Friday night marked the eighth time that the Chicago-born rapper has participated in the event.

However, this time, Common did two things he had never done before. First, he served as the captain of the home team, which was coached by ESPN's Michael Wilbon. And second, he earned some hardware, claiming MVP honors while leading Team Wilbon to a 62-47 win over the away team, which was coached by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

As the captain of Team Wilbon, Common did a little of everything in leading the squad to victory. He had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals on his hometown court at Wintrust Arena.

"Man, I just feel good being home in Chicago," Common said on the ESPN game broadcast (h/t ESPN on Twitter). "I just wanted to represent Chicago for cats like Quentin Richardson, Derrick Rose and all the ballers that come from here. For Isaiah Thomas. I wore Ben Wilson's number [25] because I wanted to represent our city."

Richardson was one of the former NBA players taking part in this year's celebrity game, and he made a big impact for Team Wilbon, too. He had 12 points and 12 rebounds, which even included connecting for a four-point shot, a special addition for the event.

Although Common won MVP and Richardson played well, Famous Los led Team Wilbon in scoring, netting a game-high 25 points. That shouldn't come as a surprise, as the comedian scored 22 points and won MVP honors in last year's contest, which was his celebrity-game debut.

Not everything went Team Wilbon's way, though, including for Common. Team Stephen A. had rapper Quavo, who won MVP at the event in 2018 and always brings exceptional play to the event. This year was no different, as he tallied nine points and had an impressive block on a shot attempt by Common:

WNBA player A'ja Wilson (11 points) and former NBA player Darius Miles (nine) also had solid showings in defeat for Team Stephen A.

But Team Stephen A. ended up losing by 15 points. And Smith didn't mind getting loud in typical Stephen A. fashion along the way. In fact, he even received a technical foul for voicing his opinion to a referee. Then, he called the ref out on Twitter after the game:

It was all in good fun, of course, which is always a common theme throughout NBA All-Star Weekend.

This year, the NBA is also continuing to honor Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash last month along with his daughter, Gianna. Before the start of the celebrity game, there was a 24.2-second moment of silence to honor the Bryants, as well as former NBA commissioner David Stern, who died on Jan. 1:

The Celebrity All-Star Game was only the start of NBA All-Star Weekend. NBA Rising Stars also took place on Friday night, while Saturday night will feature the skills competition, three-point contest and dunk contest. Then, the weekend wraps up with the All-Star Game on Sunday night.

So, if you enjoyed watching the celebrities take the floor, get ready for more fun and excitement because that was just the beginning.