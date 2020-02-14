Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen Takes Shot at Zack Wheeler After SP's Criticism

New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen clapped back at Zack Wheeler after the starting pitcher expressed his unhappiness with the team's lack of interest in re-signing him as a free agent before he joined the Philadelphia Phillies.

Per Tim Healey of Newsday, Van Wagenen took a shot at Wheeler's long injury history while praising the Mets organization for helping him get a five-year contract:

"Our health and performance department, our coaches all contributed and helped him parlay two good half-seasons over the last five years into a $118 million. I'm proud of what our group was able to help him accomplish. I'm happy he was rewarded for it. Players deserve to be rewarded when they perform well. More than anything else, I'm thrilled with the pitching staff we have."

     

