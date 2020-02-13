AEW Dynamite Wins Ratings War vs. WWE NXT Ahead of TakeOver: Portland

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

AEW Dynamite remained on top in the ratings battle with WWE NXT on Wednesday night, according to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez.

Wednesday's episode of Dynamite garnered an average of 817,000 viewers, while NXT finished with 757,000 viewers.

Both Dynamite and NXT were action-packed shows Wednesday with pay-per-views quickly approaching, including NXT TakeOver: Portland on Sunday.

On Dynamite, a new champion was crowned, as Nyla Rose defeated Riho to win the AEW Women's Championship. The bout was a rematch from October when Riho beat Rose to become the first AEW Women's champion.

Also, former Ring of Honor and Lucha Underground star Jeff Cobb made his surprise debut. After Jon Moxley beat Santana in the main event, The Inner Circle beat down Moxley. AEW World champion Chris Jericho then called down Cobb, who hit Moxley with Tour of the Islands to end the show.

Other significant happenings included Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page retaining the AEW Tag Team Championships against SCU, Dustin Rhodes beating Sammy Guevara and MJF defeating Jungle Boy.

NXT represented the final build before TakeOver: Portland, and it was headlined by a non-title main event pitting NXT champion Adam Cole against Kushida. After Cole's win, Tommaso Ciampa confronted Cole ahead of their title match at TakeOver.

Also, Johnny Gargano and Bianca Belair won tune-up matches against Cameron Grimes and Santana Garrett, respectively, ahead of their big matches at TakeOver. Gargano is set to face Finn Balor, while Belair will challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship.

Additionally, Dakota Kai beat Candice LeRae, Lio Rush beat Angel Garza to become the No. 1 contender for Jordan Devlin's Cruiserweight Championship, and Roderick Strong beat Bronson Reed before getting called out by Velveteen Dream.

Next week's NXT will feature fallout from NXT TakeOver: Portland and a match pitting Strong against dream, while next week's AEW Dynamite will be headlined by Moxley against Cobb in Cobb's first AEW match.

