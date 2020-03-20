Georgia's Anthony Edwards Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Potential No. 1 Pick

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2020

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards announced his intention to enter the 2020 NBA draft on Friday, forgoing his final three years of eligibility.

Edwards informed 247Sports' Evan Daniels of his decision and told Daniels the following about the possibility of going No. 1 overall: "I think I should go No. 1, no doubt. That's the only place I think I should go."

The 18-year-old is widely expected to be a top-five pick in June's draft and could wind up being the top overall selection, depending on how the lottery shakes out. He averaged 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a freshman for a Georgia team that disappointed with a 16-16 record.

While Edwards was not surrounded by elite talent in Athens, the Bulldogs' struggles cast a shadow of doubt on one of the few can't-miss prospects from this class. Billed as perhaps the most natural scorer in the draft, he shot only 40.2 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three.

Edwards remains a top prospect in a flawed class, thanks in large part to his physical skills. He may be the most singularly gifted player in this class, a near-perfect modern 2 on paper who is a good secondary ball-handler and can commit on defense.

"I feel like when people come to see me play they see that I really can pass the ball; I love to pass the ball," he told Daniels. "I get electric when I make a pass or somebody else makes a pass and when a teammate scores."

Video Play Button

Edwards is likely to compete with the likes of LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman for the No. 1 overall pick.

There is some uncertainty regarding when the 2020 NBA draft will occur since the coronavirus pandemic has caused the NBA to suspend its season, but Edwards will almost certainly be one of the top players off the board whenever it happens.

The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks were among the NBA's worst teams at the time of the season's suspension, and any of them could benefit from adding a prospect as talented as Edwards.

Related

    Georgia SEC Network Takeover all day Friday

    Georgia Bulldogs Basketball logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Basketball

    Georgia SEC Network Takeover all day Friday

    Joe Vitale
    via University of Georgia Wire

    Freshman transferring out of Georgia basketball

    Georgia Bulldogs Basketball logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Basketball

    Freshman transferring out of Georgia basketball

    James Morgan
    via University of Georgia Wire

    Howard confirms he's portal bound

    Georgia Bulldogs Basketball logo
    Georgia Bulldogs Basketball

    Howard confirms he's portal bound

    Rivals
    via Rivals

    D.J. Carton Transferring from Ohio State After Taking Leave for Mental Health

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    D.J. Carton Transferring from Ohio State After Taking Leave for Mental Health

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report