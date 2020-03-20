Georgia's Anthony Edwards Declares for 2020 NBA Draft; Potential No. 1 Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards announced his intention to enter the 2020 NBA draft on Friday, forgoing his final three years of eligibility.

Edwards informed 247Sports' Evan Daniels of his decision and told Daniels the following about the possibility of going No. 1 overall: "I think I should go No. 1, no doubt. That's the only place I think I should go."

The 18-year-old is widely expected to be a top-five pick in June's draft and could wind up being the top overall selection, depending on how the lottery shakes out. He averaged 19.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a freshman for a Georgia team that disappointed with a 16-16 record.

While Edwards was not surrounded by elite talent in Athens, the Bulldogs' struggles cast a shadow of doubt on one of the few can't-miss prospects from this class. Billed as perhaps the most natural scorer in the draft, he shot only 40.2 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from three.

Edwards remains a top prospect in a flawed class, thanks in large part to his physical skills. He may be the most singularly gifted player in this class, a near-perfect modern 2 on paper who is a good secondary ball-handler and can commit on defense.

"I feel like when people come to see me play they see that I really can pass the ball; I love to pass the ball," he told Daniels. "I get electric when I make a pass or somebody else makes a pass and when a teammate scores."

Edwards is likely to compete with the likes of LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman for the No. 1 overall pick.

There is some uncertainty regarding when the 2020 NBA draft will occur since the coronavirus pandemic has caused the NBA to suspend its season, but Edwards will almost certainly be one of the top players off the board whenever it happens.

The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks were among the NBA's worst teams at the time of the season's suspension, and any of them could benefit from adding a prospect as talented as Edwards.