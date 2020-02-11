Ex-Astros Player Says Carlos Beltran 'Steamrolled' Opposition to Sign-Stealing

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Not only was Carlos Beltran considered a driving force of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, but former teammates also said he refused to change when confronted by Brian McCann.

"He disregarded it and steamrolled everybody," a member of the 2017 Astros said of Beltran's response to McCann's concerns, per Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic. "Where do you go if you're a young, impressionable player with the Astros and this guy says, 'We're doing this'? What do you do?"

Beltran was the only player named in the official MLB report on the investigation, which said he and a group of players first came up with the system to decode opposition signs.

