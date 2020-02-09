MLB Rumors: 'Progress' in Mookie Betts Trade; Red Sox and Dodgers 'Hopeful'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Though the potential trade to send right fielder Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox to the Los Angeles Dodgers hasn't gone through yet, there has been "progress," according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Heyman added the "sides seem hopeful."

The deal was initially expected to include the Minnesota Twins, who were giving up pitcher Brusdar Graterol, but concerns over his medical history stalled talks. Chad Jennings of The Athletic reported Saturday the Twins "are out of the Betts/[David] Price trade talks."

However, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the three teams remain active in discussion, but it's possible there are two separate deals: one between the Twins and Dodgers and another between the Dodgers and Red Sox.

Los Angeles was initially expected to receive Betts and pitcher David Price while sending outfielder Alex Verdugo to Boston and pitcher Kenta Maeda to the Twins, but the Graterol reports "spooked" the Red Sox, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

From Passan: "The Red Sox, sources said, were spooked by a medical review of Graterol, the hard-throwing 21-year-old right-hander who has undergone Tommy John surgery and missed time in 2019 because of a shoulder injury."

Heyman reported Sunday that Graterol could now end up with Los Angeles as part of a separate deal for Maeda, noting that other team doctors have "no big issue" with the pitcher's medical reports.

Per Caesars Palace, the Dodgers' World Series odds rose from 7-1 to 4-1 after reportedly acquiring Betts—a four-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and 2018 AL MVP—and Price.

Los Angeles has won 104, 92 and 106 games the past three seasons and reached two World Series but it still looking to win its first title since 1988.