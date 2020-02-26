76ers' Joel Embiid Ruled Out vs. Cavaliers After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been ruled out of the remainder of Wednesday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering a left shoulder sprain in the final minute of the opening quarter, according to Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com.

Embiid appeared to be injured while battling for positioning with Cleveland center Ante Zizic in the paint. Embiid drew a foul on the play and remained in the game to take the free throws, missing both.

He had three points and one block in eight minutes against the Cavs before exiting.

Injuries remain an issue for the center, who has missed time this year because of a sprained ankle, knee soreness, a torn ligament in his hand and neck stiffness.

Embiid hasn't played 70 games in any season since being drafted in 2014. He missed his first two years with foot injuries, while various ailments continue to sideline him, including a torn meniscus that severely limited him down the stretch in 2018-19.

The 25-year-old remains remains an elite player when healthy, though. He entered Tuesday's game averaging 23.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, which helped him earn his third straight All-Star selection.

He was even more dominant in 2018-19, when he averaged 27.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.

When he's at his best, the 76ers have enough talent to compete with anyone in the NBA. However, being without both Embiid and All-Star guard Ben Simmons could cause the Sixers to plummet down the Eastern Conference standings.

Al Horford and Tobias Harris should see increased responsibilities in the frontcourt with Embiid unavailable, but Philadelphia will sorely miss its top player.