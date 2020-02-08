Fred Criticises Manchester United's 'Vanity' and Lack of Togetherness

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Fred has said the club have a "lot of problems" and has criticised his team's "vanity" and lack of togetherness.

The Brazil international told Brazilian YouTube channel De Sola (h/t the Mirror's Jack Collins) that the Red Devils need to make changes both on and off the pitch if they are to improve after another enduring disappointing season.

"We are lacking a lot right now, first of all we need to figure out things on the pitch, we are lacking creativity, especially in midfield. We also need to improve as a group, our group lacks the 'sticking together mentality,' we have lots of problems.

"There are a lot of discussions, every group has this sort of problem, but ours has this. Vanity is also an issue and we need to stop this and just run on the pitch. We need to stick a goal inside our minds, focus on it and go forward.

"We need to be on the same page and today some players have different objectives, there are players that just want to solve problems alone and this is wrong."

Manchester United are eighth in the Premier League table on 35 points after 25 games, a distant 38 behind league leaders Liverpool.

The club face a battle to finish in the top four and secure UEFA Champions League football for next season and have seen their campaign disrupted by injuries to key players such as Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United's injury problems have helped Fred become a regular fixture in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team. The Brazilian has made 31 appearances in all competitions in 2019-20, and his performances have gone some way to restoring his reputation after he struggled to make an impact in his first season at the club.

Fred signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in summer 2018 for a reported fee of £52 million plus bonuses, but he made just 13 Premier League starts in his debut campaign for the Red Devils.

Manchester United brought in midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP and striker Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua in the January transfer window and will be hoping the duo can help the club finish the campaign strongly.

Solskjaer's side are six points adrift of fourth place in the race for Champions League places and remain in contention in the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League.