Clippers' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Marcus Morris Trade

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Clippers added a potential difference-maker with the reported three-team trade for Marcus Morris, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Los Angeles reportedly will also receive Isaiah Thomas while giving up Maurice Harkless, Jerome Robinson and a first-round pick.

Morris is the main prize as the squad brings in a player who was extremely productive this season with 19.6 points per game, adding some valuable size (6'8", 235 pounds) and experience to the rotation. Perhaps as importantly, the move keeps the rival Los Angeles Lakers from acquiring Morris.

Though Harkless and Robinson have been useful in the rotation this year, the Clippers should see an upgraded starting five and rotation going forward.

Starting Lineup

PG: Patrick Beverley

SG: Paul George

SF: Kawhi Leonard

PF: Marcus Morris

C: Ivica Zubac

Notable Bench

PG: Lou Williams

SG: Landry Shamet

C: Montrezl Harrell

PG: Isaiah Thomas

PF: JaMychal Green

SG: Rodney McGruder

PF: Patrick Patterson

SG: Terance Mann

Unlike most teams, being in the starting lineup doesn't mean much for the Clippers.

Landry Shamet has been in and out of the starting five since coming to Los Angeles and is likely to move into the bench rotation, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes.

However, Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams will get most of the minutes in the backcourt, with Thomas potentially providing even more help on the offensive end. The two-time All-Star averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists per game this year with the Washington Wizards and could be an efficient player for the second unit.

Rodney McGruder could also see extra playing time going forward.

At center, Ivica Zubac should remain in his starting role with Montrezl Harrell playing the bigger role overall.

The real change comes at forward with the Clippers now having a lot of options at the two spots.

When everyone is healthy, Morris could end up in the starting lineup at the 4, per Haynes, with Paul George moving to the 2. JaMychal Green will see his playing time shrink, while Patrick Patterson could see his role completely diminish after missing the past two games.

Morris can play either forward spot, though he's spent more time at the 3 this season based on the Knicks' personnel. His improved shooting, making 43.9 percent from beyond the arc, has made him a valuable asset in any spot.

This also allows the Clippers to keep the pressure off Kawhi Leonard and George, providing more options in the starting lineup when either needs a day off. The depth could help keep the team competitive while jockeying for seeds in the Western Conference.

When the playoffs come around, head coach Doc Rivers will have plenty of flexibility when setting his rotations.