Jimmy Butler Says Heat 'Ready to Go to War' After Andre Iguodala Trade

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Jimmy Butler is looking forward to what the Miami Heat can accomplish after their reported acquisition of Andre Iguodala.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Butler believes the Heat are "ready to go to war" with anyone thanks to the addition of Iguodala.

"He's super smart," Butler said of his new teammate. "There's nothing he cannot do. When I get to learn from him, when everyone gets to learn from him, that winning level, that meter, is going up in everyone's mind."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat are sending Justise Winslow to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the trade package for Iguodala.

Wojnarowski noted the Heat are attempting to turn the trade into a three-team deal that would get them Iguodala and Danilo Gallinari from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Iguodala has yet to play this season after reaching an agreement with the Grizzlies that allowed him to train on his own while the team pursued a trade.

The Athletic's David Aldridge reported on Feb. 3 that Iguodala was prepared to sit out the entire season if Memphis didn't trade him to "one of the agreed-upon teams he designated" prior to the Thursday deadline.

It's unclear when Iguodala will make his in-game debut with the Heat, but he told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears he expects to take a physical with the team Friday before their game against the Sacramento Kings.

Iguodala spent the previous six seasons with the Golden State Warriors, winning three NBA titles. The 36-year-old is primarily known for his defensive ability on the wing, but he also shot 50 percent from the field last season on 4.4 attempts per game.

Adding Iguodala should boost the Heat's chances in the Eastern Conference. They are currently the No. 4 seed with a 34-16 record, but they are only 2.5 games behind the Toronto Raptors for the No. 2 spot.