Andre Iguodala Trade Rumors: Heat in 'Advanced' Talks for SF; Lakers Interested

Blake SchusterContributor IIIFebruary 6, 2020

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala holds the ball during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Andre Iguodala saga is reportedly inching closer to an end in Memphis. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Grizzlies are in "advanced discussions" with the Miami Heat to send the small forward to South Beach. Iguodala has yet to play a game this season since being traded to Memphis by the Golden State Warriors last offseason:

Iguodala never had any intention of suiting up for the Grizzlies and came to an agreement with management that allowed him to train on his own to stay fit for a potential trade away from the team. With the deadline on Thursday, interest reportedly has come from the Los Angeles Lakers, who Yahoo's Chris Haynes reported were interested in acquiring the 36-year-old before Miami got involved:

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

