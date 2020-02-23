Lakers Rumors: Markieff Morris to Sign $1.75M Contract After Clearing Waivers

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Markieff Morris will reportedly join the Los Angeles Lakers by signing a $1.75 million deal with the team's disabled player exception.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news Sunday, noting the move was scheduled to occur after the forward cleared waivers at 5 p.m. ET. Wojnarowski then reported he cleared waivers, meaning Morris will officially be a member of the Purple and Gold for the stretch run.

Morris, 30, averaged 11.0 points and 3.9. rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game for the Detroit Pistons, who agreed to a contract buyout with the nine-year veteran on Friday, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

He also shot a career-high 39.7 percent from the three-point line.

The ex-Kansas star, who began his career with the Phoenix Suns, has now landed on his fourth team in the past two seasons.

Morris' best attributes are his scoring and rebounding abilities. He's capable of posting 20-plus on any given night and is a steady contributor on the boards. The forward isn't about to drop double-doubles every night, but he should be a solid source of scoring and rebounding production off the bench.

He also arrives with the added bonus of the three-point ball, which is falling more than ever in his career.

Morris should boost an already stout Lakers bench that features Dwight Howard and Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers have few weaknesses, but L.A. could use another outside scoring threat. Morris fills that role now as L.A. looks to hang on to the No. 1 seed in the West.