Lakers Trade Rumors: Hottest Reports Surrounding Los Angeles

With news of a potential four-team mega-deal between Houston, Denver, Minnesota and Atlanta breaking from The Athletic's Shams Charania early this morning, focus has now shifted back to Tinseltown.

According to Shams earlier Tuesday, the New York Knicks are the newest team to express interest in trading for Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, which comes on the heels of New York firing President of Basketball Operations Steve Mills and handing that title over—at least temporarily—to general manager Scott Perry.

So what exactly does that mean for L.A.? A potential trading partner to start with. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Knicks owner James Dolan, along with removing Mills, has pushed to have forward Marcus Morris Sr. put back on the trading block as a potential asset to move. Morris, in the middle of one the best statistical seasons of his career, is averaging 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 44 percent from behind the arc.

On SportsCenter earlier Wednesday, Wojnarowski said, "There's a tremendous market for him (Morris). The Clippers, the Lakers would love to get him and then keep him away from the other."

Whether it makes sense for L.A. to swap Kuzma for an older, more expensive forward when its biggest needs are arguably in the backcourt is up to interpretation. Earlier this week, Sacramento offered Nemanja Bjelica and a draft pick to the Lakers for Kuzma. When Los Angeles countered by adding Bogdan Bogdanovic into the mix, the Kings declined, according to the Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

In the case of L.A. acquiring either Morris or a Bogdanovic/Bjelica package, the Lakers would need to find a way to shed more salary than just Kuzma’s $2 million. Morris is on a one-year, $15 million deal in New York, and the combination of Sacramento players would cost about the same.

If L.A. could move Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Javale McGee to either, the finances could work. Getting either team to take on Caldwell-Pope and McGee’s contracts, neither of which are expiring this year, might be too significant of a hurdle to overcome. Also complicating matters are the no-trade clauses both can enforce because they affect their respective Bird Rights.

Without their approval, it's hard to see the Lakers making noise before tomorrow's deadline, unless a surprise bidder emerges between now and then.

