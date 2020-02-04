Warriors Trade Rumors: GSW Moving on from D'Angelo Russell Talks with T-Wolves

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have broken off trade talks involving D'Angelo Russell with the Minnesota Timberwolves at this time, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

"Warriors have been clear with Minnesota on price point—and Timberwolves, to this point, are not willing to meet it," Charania wrote.

Rumors have swirled about the potential of Russell heading to Minnesota, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Tuesday that the Wolves were looking to create a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets.

Wojnarowski wrote that the Warriors and Wolves had been talking in "recent weeks" about a Russell deal but that a "gulf has remained" between the two sides.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Wojnarowski explained the Warriors' rationale here.

"Warriors are investigating deals that shed salary and lower tax bill -- as well as bring back some draft value," he tweeted. "Holding onto D'Angelo Russell thru deadline has always been an option."

The Wolves, Hawks and Rockets are discussing a three-team deal sans Golden State, per Wojnarowski, increasing the possibility that Russell does in fact stay in the Bay Area through Thursday.

Russell has averaged 23.8 points on 43.3 percent shooting and 6.3 assists for the 12-39 Warriors, who are last in the Western Conference. They've been without Klay Thompson (torn ACL) all season and Stephen Curry (broken left hand) for all but four games. Russell has missed 19 games himself.

The future looks brighter in Golden State next year with the returns of Curry and Thompson combined with a top prospect courtesy of a lottery pick coming the Warriors' way, but it's questionable as to whether Russell is part of it even after signing a four-year, $117 million contract last offseason.