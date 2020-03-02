Leon Rose Asks Knicks Fans for 'Continued Patience' with Rebuild in Open Letter

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The New York Knicks officially hired longtime NBA agent Leon Rose as their team president Monday, with Rose releasing a statement that paints an optimistic view of the franchise's future but asking for "continued patience" amid a long rebuild.

"Having been fortunate enough to be part of professional basketball for more than 25 years, I have had the privilege of helping to shape the careers of many incredible athletes throughout those decades, collaborating with key decision makers and personnel within the basketball universe," Rose wrote.

"In my career as an agent, I experienced the intricacies of the League, player recruitment and most importantly, how to develop relationships, unity and team cohesiveness.

"To be successful in the NBA, you need the best talent, a tireless work ethic, a winning culture and a total commitment to the development of both the individual and the team. I know that the ability to forge solid, productive relationships is what binds all that together."

Rose has been one of the NBA's biggest powerbrokers for decades at CAA. His clients have included LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson and Chris Paul, among others. He has spent the last few weeks tying up loose ends with his clients remaining in the NBA.

Hiring Rose continues a recent trend of bringing in former agents to run basketball operations. Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and LA Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka were agents before moving into their respective front offices.

The Knicks fired Steve Mills on Feb. 4 as they continue an organizational overhaul. Mills joined the Knicks as their general manager in 2013 and survived various regime changes, becoming president of basketball operations in 2017.

His departure had been seen as inevitable after the Knicks began an organizational retooling by firing coach David Fizdale earlier this season. The fact the Knicks moved on just two days before the trade deadline was an odd bit of timing, but they wasted little time in beginning their search.

Rose will be tasked with rebuilding perhaps the NBA's most perennially frustrating franchise. The Knicks are missing the playoffs for the seventh straight season and have made it past the first round just twice since the turn of the century. Owner James Dolan has been the main source of anger from Knicks fans, to the point some have wondered if the new president can overcome his looming shadow.

"Nothing about this is easy or quick so I ask for your continued patience," Rose wrote to fans. "What I promise you in return is I will be honest and forthright. We will develop a plan that makes sense both to jumpstart our short-term growth and ensure our long-term success. While I realize there have been difficulties on the court, what has been remarkable to me is your pride remains so strong, your loyalty undiminished."

The Knicks seemingly blew a lottery pick in 2018 with Kevin Knox, and the jury is still out on RJ Barrett amid his shaky rookie season. They have a full draft pick cupboard after the Kristaps Porzingis trade to Dallas and cap flexibility despite some questionable signings over the summer, so Rose will get to mold the Knicks in his image.

"Our team has young talent, significant future assets (including seven first round picks over the next four years) and an ample amount of financial flexibility in the coming years," Rose wrote. "Everyone—from ownership to athletes, to staff and especially our fans—wants this team to be a winner. We will have all the resources necessary to create a great organization—one that supports our efforts to build a winning culture and gives Knicks fans, and the city of New York, the team you deserve."