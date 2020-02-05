Lakers Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding Kyle Kuzma, Bogdan Bogdanovic and More

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up another convincing win on Tuesday night, beating the San Antonio Spurs 129-102. Los Angeles' win total now sits at a Western-Conference-best 38, and the Lakers are bearing down on All-Star Weekend playing like legitimate title contenders.

The offseason's moves have given the Lakers a roster that can compete for a championship. Pairing LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the start of it, but role-players like Dwight Howard—who is averaging 7.5 points and 7.8 rebounds—have been surprisingly effective.

Still, the Lakers may not be done assembling their roster. At the very least, they're going to consider tinkering with it ahead of Thursday's trade deadline (3 p.m. ET). The problem is that Los Angeles doesn't have many tradeable assets aside from power forward Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma has been one of the aforementioned role players—he's averaged 13.1 points while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor. However, the Lakers are open to moving him if it means better complementing the roster.

"The Lakers have investigated the market on Kyle Kuzma, per sources and prior reports. They have poked around on a long list of ball handlers," ESPN's Zach Lowe wrote.

Los Angeles could use someone to help run the offense when James isn't on the court. According to The Ringer's Ian O'Connor, they tried to leverage Kuzma in a move to add shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. This came in response to an offer made by the Sacramento Kings.

According to O'Connor, the Kings offered up Nemanja Bjelica and a draft pick for Kyle Kuzma, and Los Angeles countered by asking for Bogdanovic. Sacramento balked at the idea, however, likely leaving Bogdanovic where he'd like to be.

"Obviously, I would like to stay," Bogdanovic said, per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area. "I’m settled here. I have a house, my sister’s in college, so it’s easier."

This doesn't mean that Kuzma is guaranteed to stay in L.A., though. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Tuesday that the Knicks and Lakers have discussed a deal involving the third-year player:

Charania's report came not long after New York parted with team president Steve Mills.

Unless the Knicks' offer is substantial, the Lakers should think long and hard about keeping Kuzma, who had 18 points and 12 rebounds against San Antonio. He is a valuable piece of the lineup, and L.A. may be able to get help without moving him.

According to Charania, guard Darren Collison is considering coming out of retirement and could view the Lakers as a destination.

"I've been told he's going to use the All-Star break to really mull it over," Charania told Alex Kennedy on the HoopsHype podcast. "I think both L.A. teams are preferred destinations."

If the Lakers could add a second-team scorer after the trade deadline and hang onto Kuzma, it would be a win and would likely improve their chances in the postseason.