Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks, Ja Morant Call Out Andre Iguodala Amid Trade Rumors

Brandon Dill/Getty Images

Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant have taken exception to Andre Iguodala's insistence that he won't play for the Memphis Grizzlies if a trade can't be worked out before Thursday's deadline.

Brooks made his thoughts on Iguodala quite clear to reporters on Monday night:

"First time I seen him was on TV talking about us. It doesn't even matter. Andre Iguodala is a great player. I feel like he's doing the right thing for his career, but we don't really care.

"It's not a distraction at all. I laugh at that type of stuff. A guy that's on our team that doesn't want to be on our team, I can't wait till we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about."

Morant shared Brooks' sentiment with the use of a shouting emoji on Twitter:

In addition to the emoji, Morant liked an explicit Twitter comment about Iguodala (WARNING: CONTAINS NSFW LANGUAGE):

For Brooks, the Iguodala situation represented the potential for some unwanted distractions.

"I feel like a distraction would be a cancer in the locker room," Brooks added, per The Athletic's Peter Edmiston. "In the past two years, we've had those. The Iguodala stuff, we knew from the jump he didn't want to be with this team."

Brooks' comments come in the wake of The Athletic's David Aldridge reporting Iguodala is prepared to sit out the entire season if the Grizzlies don't work out a trade "with one of the agreed-upon teams he designated" to them.

While it's unclear which teams Iguodala has listed as his preferred destinations, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers have frequently been mentioned as possible landing spots.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported in July that the Clippers and Houston Rockets were "strongly pursuing" Iguodala.



Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Grizzlies remain adamant they won't buy Iguodala out if a trade doesn't materialize.

Iguodala hasn't played for the Grizzlies since being acquired in an offseason trade with the Golden State Warriors. Memphis agreed to let him work out on his own as the front office explored potential deals for the 2015 NBA Finals MVP.

If Iguodala is intent on playing for a team with championship aspirations, there would seem to be no shortage of suitors for a proven wing defender. He was also a solid shooter for the Warriors last season, making 50 percent of his field-goal attempts.

The Grizzlies have been a pleasant surprise in the Western Conference. Their 25-25 record has them seeded eighth in the playoff race.